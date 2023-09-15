Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 460 ($5.76) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.79% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Friday, September 8th.

Shares of Pets at Home Group stock opened at GBX 351.71 ($4.40) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1,758.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57. Pets at Home Group has a 12-month low of GBX 254.80 ($3.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 400.20 ($5.01). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 371.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 374.75.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.

