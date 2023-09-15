Berenberg Bank Trims DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Target Price to GBX 155

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 192 ($2.40) to GBX 155 ($1.94) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.64% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

LON DFS opened at GBX 111 ($1.39) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 114.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 121.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.61, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of £259.90 million, a P/E ratio of 925.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.69. DFS Furniture has a 1-year low of GBX 101 ($1.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 170 ($2.13).

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands. It also engages in the contract logistics business. It operates a network of 118 DFS showrooms and 55 Sofology stores.

