Berenberg Bank Trims DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Target Price to GBX 155

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 192 ($2.40) to GBX 155 ($1.94) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.64% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Monday, July 24th.
DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands. It also engages in the contract logistics business. It operates a network of 118 DFS showrooms and 55 Sofology stores.
