Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) PT Lowered to $35.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 125.81% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sunrun from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Sunrun from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Sunrun Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $39.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.73 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sunrun news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $37,511.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 310,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,302.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $37,511.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 310,185 shares in the company, valued at $4,699,302.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 4,505 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $90,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,258,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,166,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,285 shares of company stock worth $890,613 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 153.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the second quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 735.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 40.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

