Cranswick’s (CWK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 4,620 ($57.82) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CWK. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cranswick to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 3,400 ($42.55) to GBX 4,000 ($50.06) in a report on Monday, June 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($47.55) price target on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Monday, July 24th.

LON:CWK opened at GBX 3,572 ($44.70) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1,717.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,325.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,202.69. Cranswick has a 12 month low of GBX 2,548 ($31.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,626 ($45.38).

In other Cranswick news, insider Christopher Aldersley sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,230 ($40.42), for a total transaction of £213,987.50 ($267,785.63). In other Cranswick news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,451 ($43.19), for a total transaction of £20,015.80 ($25,047.93). Also, insider Christopher Aldersley sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,230 ($40.42), for a total transaction of £213,987.50 ($267,785.63). Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

