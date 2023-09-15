THG (LON:THG) PT Raised to GBX 89

THG (LON:THG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Barclays from GBX 87 ($1.09) to GBX 89 ($1.11) in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.61% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of THG from GBX 85 ($1.06) to GBX 95 ($1.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, THG has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 118.25 ($1.48).
In related news, insider Susan Jane Farr acquired 26,500 shares of THG stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £20,140 ($25,203.35). Corporate insiders own 35.01% of the company’s stock.
THG Company Profile
THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a direct-to-consumer sports nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan alternatives, health snacks, vitamins and athleisure; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers digital experience and retail for FMCG, beauty, and retail brands.
