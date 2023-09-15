JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Target Price to $29.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 113.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOVA. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.79.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $13.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.57. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $28.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.37). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 37.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $166.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William J. Berger sold 47,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $842,099.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,864.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,192,000 after buying an additional 261,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,537,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,596,000 after acquiring an additional 114,448 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,154,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,686,000 after purchasing an additional 538,909 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 15.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,744,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,563,000 after purchasing an additional 503,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 6.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,397,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,072,000 after purchasing an additional 204,757 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

