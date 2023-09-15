IG Group (LON:IGG) Price Target Cut to GBX 980 by Analysts at Barclays

IG Group (LON:IGG – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,110 ($13.89) to GBX 980 ($12.26) in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.17% from the company’s current price.

IG Group Price Performance

Shares of LON IGG opened at GBX 684.50 ($8.57) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 795.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.49. IG Group has a 52 week low of GBX 632 ($7.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 844.50 ($10.57). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 680.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 701.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jon Noble sold 60,348 shares of IG Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 678 ($8.48), for a total transaction of £409,159.44 ($512,025.33). 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

Further Reading

