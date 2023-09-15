Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,077,213 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 627% from the previous session’s volume of 285,908 shares.The stock last traded at $6.48 and had previously closed at $6.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTOS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Custom Truck One Source presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.58.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTOS

Custom Truck One Source Trading Up 1.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.59.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.92 million. Custom Truck One Source had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 6.64%. Custom Truck One Source’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Custom Truck One Source

In other news, Director Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 41,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $267,821.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Custom Truck One Source

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTOS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 41,447 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 409.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 23,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

About Custom Truck One Source

(Get Free Report)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in North America. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.