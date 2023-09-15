Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund alerts:

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance

BGB opened at $11.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $11.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

In related news, Portfolio Manager Gordon Mckemie bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.62 per share, for a total transaction of $191,160.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 18,333 shares in the company, valued at $194,696.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000.

About Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.