Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (BGX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on October 31st

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of BGX opened at $11.64 on Friday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGX. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $3,102,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 92,594 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 26.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 61,883 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 148,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 61,826 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $651,000.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

