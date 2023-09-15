Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (BGX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on October 31st

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of BGX opened at $11.64 on Friday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.18.
About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
