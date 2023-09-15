Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 453,178 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 342,022 shares.The stock last traded at $31.06 and had previously closed at $31.12.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.19. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPG. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 356.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

