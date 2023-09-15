Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Trading 4.1% Higher

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.76 and last traded at $12.64. 406,499 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,031,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.14.

Several brokerages have commented on WRBY. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average is $11.95.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $166.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.63 million. Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 21.07% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. Analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 5,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $59,790.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $90,675.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,043.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 5,016 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $59,790.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 451,551 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,896. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Warby Parker by 1,434.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

