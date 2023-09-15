Fulton Bank N.A. Reduces Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKYY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 49.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,436 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 22,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SKYY opened at $79.71 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $54.50 and a 52 week high of $82.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.64.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

