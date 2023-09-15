Paragon Care Limited (PGC) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01 on October 5th

Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share on Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 17th.

Paragon Care Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark Hooper acquired 914,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$201,156.34 ($129,778.28). Corporate insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

About Paragon Care

Paragon Care Limited supplies durable medical equipment, medical devices, and consumable medical products to health and aged care markets in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers clinical solutions for anaesthetists, intensivists, cardiac, vascular, and pain management; designs, manufactures, and distributes reagent red blood cells, monoclonal blood grouping reagents, and ancillary products for immunohaematology laboratories; and eye care products, such as ophthalmology and optometry, neonatal vision screening, and procedural kits.

