BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 78.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 104,159.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $494,269,000 after buying an additional 696,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,363,708,000 after buying an additional 430,524 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $187,527,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 277.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,711,000 after acquiring an additional 233,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $706.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $705.78 and a 200-day moving average of $681.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $785.65.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.69.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

