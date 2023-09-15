Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 462.0% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $129.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $127.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.07.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DTE stock opened at $106.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.07 and a fifty-two week high of $133.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.952 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $283,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,507.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

