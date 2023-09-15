Fulton Bank N.A. Has $5.15 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,449,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.5% in the first quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.2% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $859,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $591.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $601.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $507.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $434.64. The company has a market cap of $561.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total transaction of $119,996,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,131,748,872.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total value of $119,996,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,983,810 shares in the company, valued at $57,131,748,872.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,010,309 shares of company stock valued at $21,095,701,670. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

