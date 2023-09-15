Green Alpha Advisors LLC Purchases 34,657 Shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Free Report) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,657 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canoo were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canoo by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20,749 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Canoo during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canoo by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Canoo in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canoo by 1,133.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25,495 shares during the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canoo alerts:

Canoo Stock Performance

Shares of GOEV stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. Canoo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Canoo ( NYSE:GOEV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Equities analysts anticipate that Canoo Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOEV shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Canoo in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Canoo to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Canoo in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.55 price target on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on GOEV

Canoo Profile

(Free Report)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.