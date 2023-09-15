Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CMO Brian Edward Davis Sells 18,637 Shares

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 18,637 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $285,705.21. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,855 shares in the company, valued at $181,737.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sun Country Airlines Price Performance

NASDAQ SNCY opened at $14.92 on Friday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average is $18.95. The company has a market capitalization of $835.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.81 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Sun Country Airlines's revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNCY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered Sun Country Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.29.

Institutional Trading of Sun Country Airlines

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,066,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 12.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,535,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,433,000 after purchasing an additional 622,447 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,625,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,493,000 after buying an additional 1,242,146 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,420,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,547,000 after buying an additional 506,993 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,659,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,529,000 after buying an additional 548,474 shares during the period.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

