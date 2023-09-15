ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) CFO William Zerella Sells 17,500 Shares

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) CFO William Zerella sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $283,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,042.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

William Zerella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 15th, William Zerella sold 17,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $275,275.00.

On Tuesday, July 11th, William Zerella sold 17,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $302,575.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, William Zerella sold 17,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $313,775.00.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $18.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $124.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $119.44 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 16.17% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACVA. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in ACV Auctions during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. B. Riley assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.07.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

