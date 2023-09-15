AnteoTech Limited (ASX:ADO) Insider Geoffrey Cumming Buys 937,500 Shares

AnteoTech Limited (ASX:ADO – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Cumming acquired 937,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($19,354.84).

AnteoTech Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.96.

AnteoTech Company Profile

AnteoTech Limited develops, commercializes, manufactures, and distributes products for clean energy technology and life science markets primarily in Australia, Asia, Europe, and North America. Its products include AnteoBind ready-to-use applications to streamline and enhance the conjugation process; and AnteoX, an additive that reinforces battery binders helping maximize performance of silicon containing anodes.

