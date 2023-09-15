Andrew Cook Buys 5,000 Shares of Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX) Stock

Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Cook bought 5,000 shares of Atlas Arteria stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$5.75 ($3.71) per share, with a total value of A$28,750.00 ($18,548.39).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99.

Atlas Arteria Limited owns, develops, and operates toll roads. It holds a 13.4% interest in 22-kilometer toll road investors partnership II (TRIP II), the concessionaire for Dulles Greenway toll road located in Virginia, the United States. The company was formerly known as Macquarie Atlas Roads Limited and changed its name to Atlas Arteria Limited in May 2018.

