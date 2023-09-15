Andrew Cook Buys 5,000 Shares of Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX) Stock

Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Cook bought 5,000 shares of Atlas Arteria stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$5.75 ($3.71) per share, with a total value of A$28,750.00 ($18,548.39).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99.
