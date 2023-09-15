Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) CAO Amir Cohen Sells 10,860 Shares of Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) CAO Amir Cohen sold 10,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $35,946.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 114,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amir Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 6th, Amir Cohen sold 3,548 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $13,588.84.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDE opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.46. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $5.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility ( NASDAQ:BLDE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $60.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.61 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the first quarter valued at $275,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 22.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 7.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 12.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,730,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,181,000 after acquiring an additional 302,362 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the first quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

