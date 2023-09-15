Flagship Investments Limited (ASX:FSI) Insider Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl Purchases 14,125 Shares

Flagship Investments Limited (ASX:FSI – Get Free Report) insider Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl purchased 14,125 shares of Flagship Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.83 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of A$25,905.25 ($16,713.06).
Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 30th, Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl 18,001 shares of Flagship Investments stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.37, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 0.96.
Flagship Investments Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by EC. Pohl & Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on factors such as management stability, organic growth, sustainable competitive, and financial statements to build its portfolio.
