Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) CEO Nitin J. Mhatre Acquires 1,000 Shares

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $19,820.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 58,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,154.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Trading Up 4.0 %

BHLB stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $904.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average of $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $31.63.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $111.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.39 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Berkshire Hills Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,809,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 304.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 286,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 215,810 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,724,977 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,759,000 after acquiring an additional 167,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,955 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $165,821,000 after acquiring an additional 126,150 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 211,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after buying an additional 124,140 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BHLB. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

