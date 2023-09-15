FINEOS Co. Holdings plc (ASX:FCL) Insider William Mullaney Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

FINEOS Co. Holdings plc (ASX:FCL – Get Free Report) insider William Mullaney acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.90 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of A$19,000.00 ($12,258.06).
William Mullaney also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 25th, William Mullaney bought 15,000 shares of FINEOS stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.11 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of A$31,650.00 ($20,419.35).
FINEOS Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.
About FINEOS
FINEOS Corporation Holdings plc engages in the development and sale of enterprise claims and policy management software for the life, accident, and health insurance industry worldwide. The company offers FINEOS Platform, a SaaS core insurance platform. Its FINEOS Platform comprises FINEOS AdminSuite, a comprehensive core insurance suite; FINEOS Engage, makes connection across customers and partners to create frictionless engagement and agile business relationships; and FINEOS Insight that offers real-time analytics to influence business decisions and drive better outcomes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FINEOS
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Investors Betting On Triple-Digit Sales Growth At Las Vegas Sands
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- 3 Reasons Why AMD Might Breakout Higher
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Build a Solid Gold Retirement With AI Powerhouse Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for FINEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FINEOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.