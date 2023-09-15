Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) VP Sells $18,421.20 in Stock

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) VP Dustin Combs sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $18,421.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,370 shares in the company, valued at $91,293.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dustin Combs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 14th, Dustin Combs sold 312 shares of Weyco Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $8,480.16.

Weyco Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WEYS opened at $26.65 on Friday. Weyco Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95. The firm has a market cap of $253.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.24.

Weyco Group Dividend Announcement

Weyco Group ( NASDAQ:WEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $67.01 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyco Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 533.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Weyco Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Weyco Group by 95,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Weyco Group by 175.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 95.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyco Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

