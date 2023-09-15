Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director Sells $18,837.10 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) Director R. H. Seale sold 565 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $18,837.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 334,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,153,196.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Q2 Stock Performance

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.93. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $40.47.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $154.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.11 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. Analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Q2 by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 213,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of Q2 by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 26,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Q2 by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 171,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,906,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,218,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,614,000 after acquiring an additional 34,716 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Q2 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

