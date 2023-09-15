Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) COO Nathan J. Schultz Sells 1,547 Shares of Stock

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $15,562.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 429,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,320,780.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Chegg Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.96. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $182.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.19 million. Chegg had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 2.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Chegg

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,967,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305,250 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chegg by 42.0% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,738,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,131,000 after buying an additional 2,288,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chegg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,304,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Chegg in the second quarter worth approximately $15,683,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 81.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,940,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,922,000 after buying an additional 1,320,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Chegg in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chegg from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chegg from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.62.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

