Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) CAO Sells $14,364.75 in Stock

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 895 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $14,364.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,080.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jason Paul Vlacich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

On Thursday, August 31st, Jason Paul Vlacich sold 7,371 shares of Target Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $118,009.71.

Target Hospitality Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of TH stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $18.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $143.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target Hospitality

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $6,813,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,539,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,877,000. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.