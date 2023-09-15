Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) CFO Farouq Salem Ali Tuweiq Acquires 300 Shares

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) CFO Farouq Salem Ali Tuweiq acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $13,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $133,226. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.55. Bel Fuse Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $168.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.83%.

BELFB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Bel Fuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Bel Fuse during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bel Fuse by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,614 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,622,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 5,584.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter worth about $871,000. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

