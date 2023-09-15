Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Now Covered by HSBC

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TT. Bank of America lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.81.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT stock opened at $202.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.09. The stock has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $139.07 and a fifty-two week high of $211.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,659.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,659.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total value of $634,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $886,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,374 shares of company stock worth $4,080,669. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 453.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $305,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.