Deborah J. Kissire Buys 400 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Stock

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) Director Deborah J. Kissire acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.58 per share, with a total value of $10,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,642.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $33.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.29.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.2% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 32,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 63,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 9.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 107,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,675,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,963,000 after purchasing an additional 245,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.2% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 207,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

