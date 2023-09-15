Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for ITT Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for ITT in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.44. The consensus estimate for ITT’s current full-year earnings is $5.09 per share.

ITT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $97.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $98.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.43.

Shares of ITT opened at $100.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45. ITT has a 1-year low of $64.51 and a 1-year high of $103.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.71.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.91 million. ITT had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ITT in the second quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Maurine C. Lembesis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $405,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,290.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 22.61%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

