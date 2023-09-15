Etherstack plc (ASX:ESK) Insider David Deacon Purchases 51,454 Shares of Stock

Etherstack plc (ASX:ESK – Get Free Report) insider David Deacon purchased 51,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,445.16 ($6,738.81).

David Deacon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Etherstack alerts:

On Friday, June 30th, David Deacon 650,000 shares of Etherstack stock.

Etherstack Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06.

Etherstack Company Profile

Etherstack plc, a wireless technology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, licensing, and sale of mission critical radio technologies to equipment manufacturers and network operators in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and other Asian countries. Its technology enables push-to-talk (PTT) communications; and advanced digital land mobile radio (LMR), and cellular and satellite networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etherstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etherstack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.