Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Raises Dividend to $0.54 Per Share

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Trinity Capital Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of TRIN stock opened at $14.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trinity Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $541.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.62.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $46.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.27 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kyle Steven Brown bought 3,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.96. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 51,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,757.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 7.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Trinity Capital by 259.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 296.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 21.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Trinity Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Compass Point raised shares of Trinity Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Trinity Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

