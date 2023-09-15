Choice Hotels International, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.287 per share on Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th.

Choice Hotels International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Choice Hotels International has a payout ratio of 16.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Choice Hotels International to earn $6.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

Choice Hotels International Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CHH stock opened at $126.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.90. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $104.15 and a 1-year high of $136.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $427.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.69 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 223.30% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Choice Hotels International news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 15,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $1,977,480.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,429,692.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Choice Hotels International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,221,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,682,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 973.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,942,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,500,000 after purchasing an additional 46,819 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,722,000 after purchasing an additional 592,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,007,000 after purchasing an additional 49,022 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $133.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.83.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

