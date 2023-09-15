Parkland Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.
Parkland Trading Up 0.3 %
TSE PKI opened at C$39.80 on Friday. Parkland has a 52 week low of C$24.25 and a 52 week high of C$40.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$36.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$33.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.40.
Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.81 billion. Parkland had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 12.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Parkland will post 3.1290837 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Parkland Company Profile
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.
