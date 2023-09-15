Green Alpha Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 384.4% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 308.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $38,604.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 156,921 shares of company stock worth $5,030,209 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $25.14 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $61.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.84.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $20.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.32 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 408.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BEAM shares. Barclays cut their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.82.

Beam Therapeutics Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

