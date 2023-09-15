Green Alpha Advisors LLC Makes New $264,000 Investment in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Guardant Health by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 143,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 37,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Guardant Health by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health stock opened at $30.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average of $31.42. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $62.75.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $137.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.44 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 427.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $69,253.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,625.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.87.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

