Green Alpha Advisors LLC Buys 55,130 Shares of Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR – Free Report) by 92.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,130 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Pluri worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLUR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pluri during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pluri during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pluri during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pluri in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Pluri Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:PLUR opened at $0.61 on Friday. Pluri Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83.

About Pluri

Pluri Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of inflammatory, muscle injuries, and hematologic conditions. The company develops placental expanded (PLX) based cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD that is in Phase III clinical trial for the muscle recovery following surgery for hip fracture; and Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of steroid-refractory graft versus host disease in collaboration with Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, as well as completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome associated with COVID-19 and a Phase I clinical trial for incomplete recovery following bone marrow transplantation.

