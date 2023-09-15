Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $94,000 Holdings in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,617 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Personalis worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSNL. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis in the first quarter valued at $2,773,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Personalis by 727.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 764,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 672,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Personalis by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,285,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,757,000 after purchasing an additional 656,235 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Personalis by 192.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 462,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 304,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 5.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,780,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,954,000 after purchasing an additional 279,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSNL opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average is $2.21. Personalis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $4.31.

Personalis ( NASDAQ:PSNL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Personalis had a negative net margin of 164.10% and a negative return on equity of 53.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 million. Analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PSNL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Personalis from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test to optimize therapy selection and match patients to clinical trials; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

