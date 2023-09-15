Green Alpha Advisors LLC Buys 74,000 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,696,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,987 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 299.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 66,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $3.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $80.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.41 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 375.48% and a negative return on equity of 66.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,194,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,630,956. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $67,393.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,353,454 shares in the company, valued at $23,902,682.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,194,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,630,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,293,870 shares of company stock valued at $2,608,342. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on DNA. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNA

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.