Green Alpha Advisors LLC Invests $264,000 in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 5.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Guardant Health by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 36.0% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 143,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 37,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 186.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GH. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.87.

Insider Activity

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $69,253.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $254,625.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guardant Health Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of GH opened at $30.76 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.96.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.58. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 427.89%. The business had revenue of $137.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.25) EPS. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.