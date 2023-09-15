Green Alpha Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 82.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 164,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 164,756,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,127,000 after purchasing an additional 20,372,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 210.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,411,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,540,000 after buying an additional 8,411,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,306,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,514,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,399,000 after buying an additional 6,532,370 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,865,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after buying an additional 5,218,169 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $3.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 66.58% and a negative net margin of 375.48%. The business had revenue of $80.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.41 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

In other news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $67,393.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,353,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,902,682.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $67,393.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,353,454 shares in the company, valued at $23,902,682.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,094,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,111,668.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,293,870 shares of company stock valued at $2,608,342. 15.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

