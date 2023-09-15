SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Shares Purchased by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of S. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 24.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 21.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

SentinelOne Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of S opened at $17.21 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $28.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.18.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $149.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.98 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 74.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 890,794 shares in the company, valued at $13,272,830.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 890,794 shares in the company, valued at $13,272,830.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Narayanan Srivatsan sold 12,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $186,441.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 585,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,594,448.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 227,958 shares of company stock worth $3,604,072. 5.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SentinelOne

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.