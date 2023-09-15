Green Alpha Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,359 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Caribou Biosciences worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBU. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 187.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBU opened at $5.65 on Friday. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $13.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.34.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.01. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.93% and a negative net margin of 780.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caribou Biosciences Profile

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

