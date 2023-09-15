Green Alpha Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Primo Water by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 33,637 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,877,000 after acquiring an additional 48,820 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after acquiring an additional 39,817 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,471,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,217,000 after acquiring an additional 280,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 374.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 293,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 231,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRMW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Primo Water from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Primo Water Stock Up 0.5 %

Primo Water stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. Primo Water Co. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $16.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.22 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 3.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

Primo Water Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

Featured Articles

