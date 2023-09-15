Apella Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STN. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 6,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 102,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Stantec by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 57,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Trading Up 2.7 %

STN opened at $67.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.93. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $69.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.15.

Stantec Increases Dividend

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Stantec had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $952.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.79 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.147 per share. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 28.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

