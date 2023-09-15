Apella Capital LLC Invests $602,000 in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wolfe Research cut Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.46.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELV opened at $444.34 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $549.52. The company has a market capitalization of $104.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $455.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.04 EPS. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.